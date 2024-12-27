The Taco Stand Heights
Tacos
- Taco w/meat
Choice of meat, onions, cilantro$2.99
- Shrimp Taco
Grilled Shrimp, cabbage, pico de Gallo$3.99
- Fish Taco
Fried or Grilled Fish taco topped with cabbage, and pico de Gallo$3.99
- Tongue Taco
Beef tongue, onions, cilantro$3.99
- Campechano de Puerco Taco
Carnitas, chorizo, chicharron, onions, cilantro$3.49
- Mushroom Taco
Grilled mushroom, onions, cilantro, queso fresco$2.99
- Nopales Taco
Grilled nopales, onions, cilantro$2.99
- Bean and Cheese taco$2.79
- Poblano w/cheese$2.99
Burritos
- Burrito w/meat
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro$8.99
- Supreme Burrito
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream$9.99
- Mixed Burrito
Choice of 2 meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro$10.99
- Bean and Cheese Burrito
Rice, beans, onion, cilantro$7.99
- Shrimp Burrito
Grilled shrimp, rice, beans, cabbage, pico de gallo$12.79
- Fish Burrito
Grilled or Fried fish with rice, beans, cabbage, pico de Gallo$12.79
- Tongue Burrito
beef tongue, rice, beans, onions, cilantro$10.99
- Gringo Burrito
choice of meat, French fries, cheese, rice, beans, onion, cilantro$10.99
- Campechano De Puerco Burrito
carnitas, chicharron, chorizo, rice, beans, onions, cilantro$10.99
- Veggie Burrito
grilled mushroom, grilled peppers, rice, beans, onions, cilantro$8.99
Quesadilla
Bowls
- Meat Bowl
choice of meat, onions, cilantro, lettuce, guacamole, rice, beans$8.99
- Shrimp Bowl
grilled shrimp, onions, cilantro, lettuce, guacamole, rice, beans$12.79
- Veggie Bowl
Grilled mushroom, grilled peppers, lettuce, onions, cilantro, guacamole, rice, beans$8.99
- Fish Bowl
Grilled or Fried Fish, onions, cilantro, lettuce, guacamole, rice, beans$12.79
Sides
Kids Meals
Quesabirria
Birria burrito
Braised beef, cheese, rice, charro bean, pickled onion, avocado, cilantro served with a cup of consommé