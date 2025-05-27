Please park and go to the pick up window. Thank you.
Please park and go to the pick up window. Thank you.
The Taco Stand Heights
2018 North Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX
BREAKFAST (pos toast)
Breakfast Tacos
Chorizo & Egg Taco$3.49
Bacon & Egg Taco$3.49
Sausage & Egg Taco$3.49
Potato & Egg Taco$3.29
Barbacoa & Egg Taco$3.49
Brisket & Egg Taco$3.49
Chorizo & Potato Taco$3.29
Veggie Chorizo & Egg Taco$3.49
Egg Taco$3.29
Bean and Cheese Taco$2.79
Migas Taco$3.49
Nopales & Egg Taco$3.49
Huevos a la mexicana Taco$3.49
Barbacoa Taco$3.99
Breakfast Burritos
Chorizo & Egg Burrito$7.99
Bacon & Egg Burrito$7.99
Sausage & Egg Burrito$7.99
Potato & Egg Burrito$7.49
Barbacoa & Egg Burrito$7.99
Brisket & Egg Burrito$7.99
Chorizo & Potato Burrito$7.49
Veggie Chorizo & Egg Burrito$7.49
Migas Burrito$7.49
Nopales & Egg Burrito$7.49
Egg burrito$7.49
Huevos a la mexicana burrito$7.49
Bean n cheese burrito$5.79
Barbacoa burrito$7.49
Sides
BEVERAGE BREAKFAST (online ordering only)
Coca-Cola Drinks
Mexican Coke
Mexican Coke —the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love made with real cane sugar.$3.99
Mexican Sprite
A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool. Made with real cane sugar.$3.99
Topo Chico$3.79
Diet Coke, Can
A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want$1.99
Drinks
Aguas Frescas
Iced coffee
