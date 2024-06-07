The Taco Stand Baybrook
LUNCH/DINNER(toast pos)
Monthly Special
Tacos
- Taco w/meat
Choice of meat, onions, cilantro$2.99
- Shrimp Taco
Grilled Shrimp, cabbage, pico de Gallo$3.99
- Fish Taco
Fried or Grilled Fish taco topped with cabbage, and pico de Gallo$3.99
- Tongue Taco
Beef tongue, onions, cilantro$3.99
- Campechano de Puerco Taco
Carnitas, chorizo, chicharron, onions, cilantro$3.49
- Mushroom Taco
Grilled mushroom, onions, cilantro, queso fresco$2.99
- Nopales Taco
Grilled nopales, onions, cilantro$2.99
- Bean and Cheese taco$2.79
- Poblano w/cheese$2.99
Burritos
- Burrito w/meat
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro$8.99
- Supreme Burrito
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream$9.99
- Mixed Burrito
Choice of 2 meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro$10.99
- Bean and Cheese Burrito
Rice, beans, onion, cilantro$7.99
- Shrimp Burrito
Grilled shrimp, rice, beans, cabbage, pico de gallo$12.79
- Fish Burrito
Grilled or Fried fish with rice, beans, cabbage, pico de Gallo$12.79
- Tongue Burrito
beef tongue, rice, beans, onions, cilantro$10.99
- Gringo Burrito
choice of meat, French fries, cheese, rice, beans, onion, cilantro$10.99
- Campechano De Puerco Burrito
carnitas, chicharron, chorizo, rice, beans, onions, cilantro$10.99
- Veggie Burrito
grilled mushroom, grilled peppers, rice, beans, onions, cilantro$8.99
Quesadilla
Bowls
- Meat Bowl
choice of meat, onions, cilantro, lettuce, guacamole, rice, beans$8.99
- Shrimp Bowl
grilled shrimp, onions, cilantro, lettuce, guacamole, rice, beans$12.79
- Veggie Bowl
Grilled mushroom, grilled peppers, lettuce, onions, cilantro, guacamole, rice, beans$8.99
- Fish Bowl
Grilled or Fried Fish, onions, cilantro, lettuce, guacamole, rice, beans$12.79
Sides
- Chips n' Salsa$3.99
- Chips n' Queso$4.99
- Chips n' Guacamole$4.99
- Elote en vaso$4.99
- French Fries$3.49
- Rice$3.49
- Charro Beans$3.49
- Pork Chicharron w/Salsa$5.99
- Fresh Flour Tortillas (dz)$3.99
- Chips$1.50
- Flour Tortillas (6)$2.49
- Side of Sour Cream$0.99
- Side of Pico De Gallo$0.49
- Side of Avocado$1.49
- Side of Guacamole$0.99
- Guacamole cup$4.99
- Refried Bean$2.49
- Salsa cup$2.49
- Queso cup$3.29
- Cup of Mushroom$2.29
- Cup of meat$3.49
- Side Of limes
- Side of onions
- Side of cilantro
- Pickled onions
- Escabeche
- Tortillas$0.33
- Cup of consome$0.99
- Side of Jalapeño
Kids Meals
Dessert
Quesabirria
BEVERAGE (toast pos)
Coca-Cola Drinks
- Mexican Coke
Mexican Coke —the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love made with real cane sugar.$3.99
- Mexican Sprite
A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool. Made with real cane sugar.$3.99
- Topo Chico$3.79
- Diet Coke, Can
A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want$1.99