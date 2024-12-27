The Taco Stand Baybrook
Monthly Special
Tacos
- Taco w/meat
Choice of meat, onions, cilantro$2.99
- Shrimp Taco
Grilled Shrimp, cabbage, pico de Gallo$3.99
- Fish Taco
Fried or Grilled Fish taco topped with cabbage, and pico de Gallo$3.99
- Tongue Taco
Beef tongue, onions, cilantro$3.99
- Campechano de Puerco Taco
Carnitas, chorizo, chicharron, onions, cilantro$3.49
- Mushroom Taco
Grilled mushroom, onions, cilantro, queso fresco$2.99
- Nopales Taco
Grilled nopales, onions, cilantro$2.99
- Bean and Cheese taco$2.79
- Poblano w/cheese$2.99
Burritos
- Burrito w/meat
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro$8.99
- Supreme Burrito
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream$9.99
- Mixed Burrito
Choice of 2 meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro$10.99
- Bean and Cheese Burrito
Rice, beans, onion, cilantro$7.99
- Shrimp Burrito
Grilled shrimp, rice, beans, cabbage, pico de gallo$12.79
- Fish Burrito
Grilled or Fried fish with rice, beans, cabbage, pico de Gallo$12.79
- Tongue Burrito
beef tongue, rice, beans, onions, cilantro$10.99
- Gringo Burrito
choice of meat, French fries, cheese, rice, beans, onion, cilantro$10.99
- Campechano De Puerco Burrito
carnitas, chicharron, chorizo, rice, beans, onions, cilantro$10.99
- Veggie Burrito
grilled mushroom, grilled peppers, rice, beans, onions, cilantro$8.99
Quesadilla
Bowls
- Meat Bowl
choice of meat, onions, cilantro, lettuce, guacamole, rice, beans$8.99
- Shrimp Bowl
grilled shrimp, onions, cilantro, lettuce, guacamole, rice, beans$12.79
- Veggie Bowl
Grilled mushroom, grilled peppers, lettuce, onions, cilantro, guacamole, rice, beans$8.99
- Fish Bowl
Grilled or Fried Fish, onions, cilantro, lettuce, guacamole, rice, beans$12.79
Sides
Kids Meals
Dessert
Quesabirria
Coca-Cola Drinks
- Mexican Coke
Mexican Coke —the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love made with real cane sugar.$3.99
- Mexican Sprite
A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool. Made with real cane sugar.$3.99
- Topo Chico$3.79
- Diet Coke, Can
A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want$1.99
Drinks
Margaritas
- Alcoholic Frozen Lime Margarita$10.49
- Alcoholic Frozen Strawberry Margarita$10.99
- Alcoholic Frozen Mango Margarita$10.99
- Alcoholic Canned Lime Margarita$7.99OUT OF STOCK
- Alcoholic Canned Paloma Margarita$7.99
- Alcoholic Canned Spicy Margarita$7.99
- Alcoholic Canned Watermelon Margarita$7.99
- Alcoholic Canned Ranch Water Margarita$7.99
Topo Chico Seltzer
Iced Coffees
Fideo Soup
Fideo soup- made with chicken , chayote, potatoes and carrots