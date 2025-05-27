Please pick up orders at the pick up window on the patio.
Please pick up orders at the pick up window on the patio.
The Taco Stand Baybrook
118 el dorado blvd, Webster, TX
BREAKFAST (pos toast)
Breakfast Tacos
Chorizo & Egg Taco$3.49
Bacon & Egg Taco$3.49
Sausage & Egg Taco$3.49
Potato & Egg Taco$3.29
Barbacoa & Egg Taco$3.49
Brisket & Egg Taco$3.49
Chorizo & Potato Taco$3.29
Veggie Chorizo & Egg Taco$3.49
Egg Taco$3.29
Bean and Cheese Taco$2.79
Migas Taco$3.49
Nopales & Egg Taco$3.49
Huevos a la mexicana Taco$3.49
Barbacoa Taco$3.99
Breakfast Burritos
Chorizo & Egg Burrito$7.99
Bacon & Egg Burrito$7.99
Sausage & Egg Burrito$7.99
Potato & Egg Burrito$7.49
Barbacoa & Egg Burrito$7.99
Brisket & Egg Burrito$7.99
Chorizo & Potato Burrito$7.49
Veggie Chorizo & Egg Burrito$7.49
Migas Burrito$7.49
Nopales & Egg Burrito$7.49
Egg burrito$7.49
Huevos a la mexicana burrito$7.49
Bean n cheese burrito$5.79
Barbacoa burrito$7.49
Sides
BEVERAGE BREAKFAST (online ordering only)
Coca-Cola Drinks
Mexican Coke
Mexican Coke —the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love made with real cane sugar.$3.99
Mexican Sprite
A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool. Made with real cane sugar.$3.99
Topo Chico$3.79
Diet Coke, Can
A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want$1.99
Drinks
Aguas Frescas
Iced coffee
BEVERAGE (toast pos)
Coca-Cola Drinks
Mexican Coke
Mexican Coke —the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love made with real cane sugar.$3.99
Mexican Sprite
A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool. Made with real cane sugar.$3.99
Topo Chico$3.79
Diet Coke, Can
A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want$1.99
Drinks
Aguas Frescas
Margaritas
*Alcoholic Frozen Lime Margarita$9.49
Alcoholic Frozen Strawberry Margarita$9.99
Alcoholic Frozen Mango Margarita$9.99
*Alcoholic Canned Lime Margarita$7.99
*Alcoholic Canned Paloma Margarita$7.99
*Alcoholic Canned Spicy Margarita$7.99
*Alcoholic Canned Watermelon Margarita$7.99
*Alcoholic Canned Ranch Water Margarita$7.99
Topo Chico Seltzer
Iced Coffees
Barbacoa burrito
Take Off
Please select up to 1
Add On
Please select up to 6
Sub
Please select up to 1
The Taco Stand Locations and Hours
Baybrook
(281) 954-6134
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM
Heights
(832) 409-6433
Open now • Closes at 12AM