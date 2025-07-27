Please pick up orders at the pick up window on the patio.
The Taco Stand Baybrook
LUNCH/DINNER(toast pos)
Monthly Special
Tacos
Taco w/meat
Choice of meat, onions, cilantro$2.99
Shrimp Taco
Grilled Shrimp, cabbage, pico de Gallo$3.99
Fish Taco
Fried or Grilled Fish taco topped with cabbage, and pico de Gallo$3.99
Tongue Taco
Beef tongue, onions, cilantro$3.99
Campechano de Puerco Taco
Carnitas, chorizo, chicharron, onions, cilantro$3.49
Mushroom Taco
Grilled mushroom, onions, cilantro, queso fresco$2.99
Nopales Taco
Grilled nopales, onions, cilantro$2.99
Bean and Cheese taco$2.99
Poblano w/cheese$2.99
Burritos
Burrito w/meat
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro$8.99
Supreme Burrito
Choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, sour cream$9.99
Mixed Burrito
Choice of 2 meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro$10.99
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Rice, beans, onion, cilantro$7.99
Shrimp Burrito
Grilled shrimp, rice, beans, cabbage, pico de gallo$12.79
Fish Burrito
Grilled or Fried fish with rice, beans, cabbage, pico de Gallo$12.79
Tongue Burrito
beef tongue, rice, beans, onions, cilantro$10.99
Gringo Burrito
choice of meat, French fries, cheese, rice, beans, onion, cilantro$10.99
Campechano De Puerco Burrito
carnitas, chicharron, chorizo, rice, beans, onions, cilantro$10.99
Veggie Burrito
grilled mushroom, grilled peppers, rice, beans, onions, cilantro$8.99
Quesadilla
Bowls
Meat Bowl
choice of meat, onions, cilantro, lettuce, guacamole, rice, beans$8.99
Shrimp Bowl
grilled shrimp, onions, cilantro, lettuce, guacamole, rice, beans$12.79
Veggie Bowl
Grilled mushroom, grilled peppers, lettuce, onions, cilantro, guacamole, rice, beans$8.99
Fish Bowl
Grilled or Fried Fish, onions, cilantro, lettuce, guacamole, rice, beans$12.79
Sides
Kids Meals
Dessert
Quesabirria
BEVERAGE (toast pos)
Coca-Cola Drinks
Mexican Coke
Mexican Coke —the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love made with real cane sugar.$3.99
Mexican Sprite
A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool. Made with real cane sugar.$3.99
Topo Chico$3.79
Diet Coke, Can
A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want$1.99
Drinks
Aguas Frescas
Margaritas
*Alcoholic Frozen Lime Margarita$9.49
Alcoholic Frozen Strawberry Margarita$9.99
Alcoholic Frozen Mango Margarita$9.99
*Alcoholic Canned Lime Margarita$7.99
*Alcoholic Canned Paloma Margarita$7.99
*Alcoholic Canned Spicy Margarita$7.99
*Alcoholic Canned Watermelon Margarita$7.99
*Alcoholic Canned Ranch Water Margarita$7.99OUT OF STOCK
Gallon-Frozen Margarita$74.99